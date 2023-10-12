CRICKET WORLD CUP RECOVERED SHUBMAN GILL ATTENDS NET SESSION IN AHMEDABAD

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): After recovering from dengue, India opener Shubman Gill had a one-hour net session at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday. Shubman Gill reached Ahmedabad late on Wednesday night along with the Pakistan national team for the marquee India Vs Pakistan World Cup 2023 clash on October 14.

However, it is still not clear whether the 24-year-old prolific run-getter will figure in the playing XI against Pakistan. Gill had to miss out on the country's first two outings against Australia in Chennai and Afghanistan in New Delhi due to fever. Gill's health has improved thereafter. That Gill would be in the India dugout during the India-Pakistan clash was mentioned by ETV Bharat in its report on Wednesday.

Shubman Gill was under treatment in Chennai's Kauvery Hospital where all his tests were conducted and he tested positive for dengue. After spending one night in the hospital Shubman Gill returned to the hotel and from there he left for Ahmedabad on Wednesday night.

It is learnt that the opener took throwdowns for about an hour at the nets. Shubman Gill has recovered quicker than expected. Gill was discharged from Chennai's Kauvery hospital on Monday night. He was admitted to the hospital as his platelet count dipped substantially on Sunday.