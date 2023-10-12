Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The high-voltage match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan is going to be held on October 14 at the Narendra Modi Stadium here. Pakistan have not won a match against India in the 50-over World Cup.

India's success rate in the 50-over World Cup matches against Pakistan is 100 percent. India has played a total of seven matches against Pakistan so far in the 50-over World Cup. India has defeated Pakistan in all seven matches.

India faced Pakistan for the first time in the 1992 ODI World Cup match in Sydney. India won by 43 runs. Then in the 1996 World Cup quarter-final played at Bengaluru, India defeated Pakistan by 39 runs. The match is remembered for Ajay Jadeja's hammering of Pakistani pacer Waqar Younis and Aamir Sohail's dismissal by Venkatesh Prasad.

In the 1999 World Cup match, India defeated Pakistan by 47 runs in Manchester, England. In 2003, India defeated Pakistan by six wickets in Centurion, South Africa. The match is remembered for Sachin Tendulkar's belligerent innings.

In the 2011 World Cup, India defeated Pakistan by 29 runs in Mohali in the semi-final. India had won by 76 runs in Adelaide, Australia in the 2015 edition of the World Cup and in the 2019 World Cup at Manchester, the Virat Kohli-led India trounced Pakistan by 89 runs. The capacity crowd at Narendra Modi stadium would expect the Rohit Sharma-led team to keep their record intact.

Meanwhile, among other milestones achieved at Motera, then known as the Sardar Patel Stadium, former India batter Sunil Gavaskar became the first player to score 10,000 runs in a Test against Pakistan at the Motera Stadium.