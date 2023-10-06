Hyderabad: Despite early hiccups, Pakistan resurrected their innings thanks to wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan (68) and Saud Shakeel (68) and managed 286 with one over to spare in their ICC World Cup 2023 opener against the Netherlands at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Friday.

Mohammed Rizwan hit eight fours in his 75-ball knock while left-handed batter Shakeel, who was aggressive, hammered nine boundaries and a six in his 52-ball innings. The dup pulled the team out of trouble.

At one point Pakistan were 38 for three with top batters — Fakhar Zaman (12), Imam-ul Haq (15) and captain Babar Azam (5) — back in the pavilion. From there, Rizwan and Shakeel took the baton in their hands to help Pakistan manage a respectable total. Following Rizwan and Shakeel's solid show in the middle order, late surges from Mohammad Nawaz (39) and Shadab Khan (32) prevented the Netherlands from reaping the benefits they earned early in the fixture.