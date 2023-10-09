Cricket World Cup: NZ VS NED - Huge blow for New Zealand; Will Young departs on 70
Published: 3 hours ago
Hyderabad: Tom Latham-led New Zealand is taking on the Netherlands in the World Cup 2023 match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad. New Zealand will be aiming to record their second successive win after they trounced defending champions England, Netherlands will be eyeing to register their first win.
- 3.52 PM
Van Meekeran gave a much-needed breakthrough for the Netherlands as removed set batter Will Young on 70. Young went for a pull shot but mistimed the ball as it went straight up in the air and Bas De Leede made no mistake as he took the second catch of the match. Daryl Mitchell, who has scored the most ODI runs for New Zealand this year came to bat at number 4.
- 3.40 PM
New Zealand batters Young-Ravindra went hard on bowlers as they stitched a fifty partnership in quick time. The New Zealand team must be eyeing a target 320 while the Dutch's desperately searching for a wicket.
- 3.25 PM
Will Young get to his sixth ODI half-century after getting out on the very first match of the World Cup against England to scoring his fifty here, he has shown why he has been selected in the squad.
- 3.10 PM
Will Yong quickly marching towards his sixth ODI half century. Rachin Ravindra, who came to bat after Conway's dismissal is looking solid as he is timing the ball nicely from the first ball.
- 2.52 PM
Roelof van der Merwe removed Devon Conway on 32 off 40 balls. Conway gone for big shot but couldn't time the ball perfectly as he was caught by Bas De Leede at deep mid wicket. The hero of the last match. Rachin Ravindra walks into middles at number 3.
- 2.33 PM
Devon Conway and Will young stitched a fifty run parnership after a quite start. Netherlands captain Scott Edwards is in a search of wicket to get back in the game.
- 2.17 PM
Kiwi opener Will Young opened his account in the fourth over. He hammered two boundaries. Then in the next over, he hammered a six and a boundary and upped the ante.
- 2.12 PM
The first three overs bowled by the Netherlands were maiden overs. New Zealand openers Will Young and Devon Conway made a cautious start.
- 1.45 PM
New Zealand have made one change to their playing eleven with pacer Lockie Ferguson coming in for James Neesham.
- 1.30 PM
The Netherlands skipper Scott Edwards won the toss and elected to field. "From the last game, it seemed like bowling conditions were better earlier in the day and no real dew factor. We’re in a good place," Edwards said.
New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham (Captain and Wicket-keeper), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Netherlands: Vikramjit Singh, Max ODowd, Colin Ackermann, Bas de Leede, Teja Nidamanuru, Scott Edwards(Captain and wicket-keeper), Sybrand Engelbrecht, Roelof van der Merwe, Ryan Klein, Aryan Dutt, Paul van Meekeren.