Cricket World Cup: India is a strong contender, the presence of youth increases chances of a win, says Pankaj Singh

Jaipur (Rajasthan): Former India pacer Pankaj Singh that the presence of key all-rounders in the current Indian squad will help the Men in Blue lift the ICC Cricket World Cup Trophy.

"India's batting order seems to be quite balanced this time compared to the previous (2019) World Cup. While last time there was no appropriate number four, it is not the case this time. Shreyas Iyer and KL (Rahul) can bat at the crucial number four spot," Pankaj Singh told ETV Bharat in an exclusive interaction.

For the record, Pankaj Singh played two Tests and one ODI for India. According to Pankaj Singh, this time all the players were in good form. Team India is in full rhythm, the team recently won the Asia Cup and after that, it defeated Australia in a three-day match ODI series.

India won the three-match ODI series against Australia by 2-1 after securing wins in Mohali and Indore, while Australia registered a consolation win at the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) stadium in Rajkot.

Pankaj Singh also spoke about the opening combination and said that Ishan Kishan had performed well along with Rohit Sharma when he was given an opportunity and Shubman Gill has proved his talent.

Pankaj Singh also acknowledged the presence of ace batter Surya Kumar Yadav in the middle order and remarked that the Mumbaikar has the ability to change the match in any adverse situation.

"He is known for scoring fast runs in the death overs," quipped Singh.

"India has the best bowlers in the world like Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, and Jasprit Bumrah. We also have an all-rounder in Hardik Pandya. who bowls consistently at speeds above 140. The presence of Shardul Thakur in the dressing room helps in case any player gets injured. With regard to spinners, the presence of Ravindra Jadeja has given strength to the team," he added.

"At the same time, Kuldeep Yadav, who is performing well in India, will always be helpful in providing breakthroughs."

Seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin was drafted into the team in place of an injured Axar Patel. Pankaj Singh believes that Ashwin's arrival has obviously strengthened the team. He however feels that for India's first match against Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, it is difficult to have three spin bowlers in the playing XI.

Pankaj Singh added that India is a strong contender to win the ongoing World Cup. He predicted that the Rohit Sharma-led team along with five-time world champions Australia, defending champions England and Pakistan, will make the semi-finals.

The semi-finals will be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.