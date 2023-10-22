CRICKET WORLD CUP EX SELECTOR SURENDRA BHAVE WARNS INDIA AGAINST COMPLACENCY SAYS NEW ZEALAND MATCH CRUCIAL FOR SEMI FINAL SPOT

Pune: Ahead of India's crucial match against New Zealand in Dharamshala on Sunday, former national selector Surendra Bhave said the team must not be complacent and should be raring to go against the Kiwis, which gave India a run for its money in recent times.

So far, India's cricket World Cup run was smooth. The team excellled under Rohit Sharma, who led from the front to help the team win all of their four games in good fashion. The star all-rounder Hardik Pandya will not play against New Zealand as he is unfit. The fixture will be important for India as they would like to extend their winning streak against the Black Caps. According to Bhave, Sunday's match is very important for the national side in terms of its semi-final chances.

"The next three matches are important for India. India will play against New Zealand, South Africa and England. And these matches are very important. Because all three teams are playing very well. Tomorrow's match is for the semi-final. It is a very important match in terms of qualification. At present, both India and New Zealand are playing well and I see both these teams in the finals," he said in an exclusive chat with ETV Bharat.

Reflecting on India's magnificent campaign in the ICC event so far, Bhave stated that Rohit Sharma has showcased a lot of creativity during his captaincy.

"The Indian team is performing very well. I see a lot of creativity in Rohit Sharma's captaincy. Looking at the current matches, the Indian team's bowling is getting very good. The bowlers are making the job of batters very easy. Players who were unfit before the start of the World Cup are now fit and are performing very well," he added.

Bhave also praised India's high fielding standards saying that they are putting their best in the field with brilliant agility and are saving a lot of runs.

India's star all-rounder Hardik Pandya was injured in the match against Bangladesh at Gahunje in Pune, so he will not be seen playing in the fixture against New Zealand tomorrow.