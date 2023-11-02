Kolkata: Kolkata Police summoned Cricket Association of Bengal chief, Snehashish Ganguly, who is also the elder brother of Sourav, after a man was arrested for the illegal sale of tickets for the India-South Africa match to be played at the Eden Gardens on November 5. Ahead of the high-voltage match, tickets are being sold in the back markets at exorbitant prices alarming the police.

The match to be played at the iconic Eden Gardens on November 5, generated hype among the cricket fans, who are madly scouting for tickets. A ticket which usually costs Rs 2.5 thousand is being sold at Rs 11,000 to Rs 15,000. The arrest of a man who was selling tickets in the black market by detectives of the anti-gang wing of Kolkata Police blew the lid off such a racket.

Considering the heightened activities of black marketeers, Calcutta Police summoned former India captain Sourav Gangopadhyay's elder brother and CAB President Snehashis Gangopadhyay to seek his intervention into the matter.

Kolkata Police's deputy commissioner of South, Priyabrata Roy said, "A person was looking for tickets to the India match for a long time. But he is not getting e-tickets. He approached the Kolkata Police. As Snehashish Ganguly is at the help of the cricket's apex body in West Bengal, we have sought a written explanation from him as to how the black market is thriving right under his nose. Didn't he know that tickets are being sold in the black market? If he knew, why didn't the CAB approach the police administration?."