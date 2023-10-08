Chennai: Cricket fans in Chennai woke up to a bright and sunny Sunday morning as there is no threat of rain to the India versus Australia match of the ongoing Cricket World Cup which is scheduled to start in the afternoon.

The Rohit Sharma-led men in blue look to start their World Cup campaign against five times winners Australia with a renewed spirit as India comes from a fresh series win against the same opponent in the recently held ODI series.

The game will start at 2 pm, while the toss will take place at 1.30 PM. Unlike the first four games, a capacity crowd is expected at the Chepauk, when the Rahul Dravid coached team start their campaign with an of lifting the World Cup Trophy for a third time after 1983 and 2011.

While opener Shubman Gill is suffering from fever and is all likelihood set to miss the lung opener, young wicketkeeper batter Ishan Kishan could come into the playing eleven and open alongside Rohit Sharma.

India is likely to go in with three spinners as the track here aids the spinners. India go into the confidence on the back of a recent 2-1 ODI series win against Australia and the triumph in Sri Lanka where they won the Asia Cup.