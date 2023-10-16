Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh): Sri Lanka failed to capitalise on a strong start provided by openers Pathum Nissanka (61 off 67 balls) and Kusal Perera (78 off 82 balls) as they suffered a middle and lower-middle order collapse and were bundled out for 209.

Sri Lankan openers Nissanka, who hammered eight boundaries and Perera, who smashed 12 fours, took a formidable Australian attack to task. They conjured 125 runs for the first wicket at the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium here.

However, it was Australian skipper Pat Cummins, who gave his side the much-needed breakthrough by sending back a well-set Nissanka, who was caught by David Warner. Then Kusal Mendis joined Kusal Perera, who was going strong from one end. However, Perera fell on 78 after he was bowled by Pat Cummins, who picked his second wicket.

The wicket of Perera triggered the Sri Lankan collapse as they suffered a middle and lower-middle failure and from 157/2, they were bowled out for 209. Sri Lanka lost wickets in a heap as Australia pulled back things and made a strong comeback. Adam Zampa was the wreaker-in-chief as he grabbed four wickets, conceding 47 runs in his eight overs. Skipper Pat Cummins (2/32), Mitchell Starc (2/43) and Glenn Maxwell (1/36) also played their parts to perfection as Sri Lanka lost the plot.