Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh):Australian skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to field first in their league game against South Africa here. Australia have lost their first game against India in Chennai, while South Africa made a winning start to their campaign by trouncing Sri Lanka in New Delhi.

2.27 pm

Left-handed batter Quinton De Kock started to free his arms from the fourth over. He has so far hit three boundaries and a six, while skipper Temba Bavuma played second fiddle. South Africa are poised at 38/0 after seven overs.

2.15 pm

Quinton De Kock and Temba Bavuma have given South Africa a cautious start as the team crawled to 7/0 after the first three overs. Not a single boundary or a six came inside the first three overs.

2.01 pm

South African openers Quinton De Kock and Temba Bavuma have started the proceedings while for Australia experienced pacer Mitchell Starc is bowling the first over.

1.56 pm

Aoth the National Anthems are being played at the venue. This is the first match, which is being held in Lucknow, during the ongoing World Cup.

1.36 pm

Australia have made changes to their playing eleven. Marcus Stoinis is back in place of Cameron Green and Josh Inglis comes in for Alex Carey. South Africa have brought in Tabraiz Shamsi comes in for right-arm pacer Gerald Coetzee.

Teams: Australia: David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Inglis (wicket-keeper), Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Pat Cummins (captain), Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood