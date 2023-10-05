CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 WHO WILL BE THE PLAYER OF THE TOURNAMENT THIS TIME AND JOIN THESE 8 ILLUSTRIOUS MEN

Hyderabad: The Cricket World Cup 2023 began today at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad with defending champions England playing New Zealand. The question on the lips of everyone from cricket fans to cricket experts is who will lift the coveted Trophy?

Many veteran players will be seen for the last time in this World Cup, some new stars have a chance to prove their mettle. Speaking about better performance in the World Cup tournament, the practice of selecting the best player of the tournament started from the 1992 World Cup, which was won by Pakistan.

From 1992 to 2019, eight players have been awarded the 'Player of the Tournament' award for their best performance in the prestigious tournament.

The illustrious eight men:

1992 World Cup - Martin Crowe

The 1992 World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. Pakistan won the World Cup for the first time by defeating England in the summit clash. But in this tournament, New Zealand captain Martin Crowe had convinced everyone with his excellent batting. Martin Crowe scored 456 runs in nine matches, which included a century against Australia and four fifties in the tournament. Martin Crowe is the only skipper so far in World Cup history to be selected as the 'Player of the Tournament'. Martin Crowe was also selected as the 'Man of the Match' three times in this edition. Martin Crowe died on March 3, 2016, in Aukland.

1996 World Cup - Sanath Jayasuriya

An Asian team won the World Cup for the second consecutive time after Arjunana Ranatunga-led Sri Lanka became the world champion for the first time. In fact, in this World Cup, Sri Lankan openers Sanath Jayasuriya and Romesh Kaluwitharana taught the cricket world how to bat fast in the first 10 overs. Both of them had an important contribution in making Sri Lanka the champion, especially left-handed batter Sanath Jayasuriya, who along with scoring 221 runs in six matches, took seven wickets. He also grabbed five catches. The south-paw was also chosen as the 'Man of the Match' twice in this tournament, whose final was played in Lahore.

1999 World Cup - Lance Klusener

Although the South African team could never win the World Cup, in the World Cup played in England in 1999, this team gave a tough fight and reached the semi-finals. The world knows the player, who had a hand in taking the team to the last four stages, by the name of Lance Klusener. In that World Cup, Klusener wreaked havoc with both ball and bat. He scored 281 runs in eight innings of nine matches and also took 17 wickets.

Scoring two half-centuries in the tournament, Lance Klusener would have taken his team to the World Cup final if former South African pacer Allan Donald had not been run out against eventual winners Australia in the semi-finals. According to many cricket experts, this player had almost won the World Cup for his team. But after four Man of the Match awards, Lance Klusener had to be satisfied only with the 'Player of the Tournament' trophy. Lance Klusener's performance was said to be the best performance in World Cup history till then.

2003 World Cup - Sachin Tendulkar

India won the World Cup in 1983 and 2011. However, the Men in Blue, then led by former India captain captain Sourav Ganguly reached the summit clash in the 2003 edition of the World Cup, which was held in South Africa. Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar played a key role in taking his team to the final, which was played in Johannesburg. In this tournament, during 11 matches, Tendulkar scored 673 runs with one century and six half-centuries.

Sachin Tendulkar scored runs in the tournament at an average of 61.18 and was chosen as the 'Man of the Match' three times. During this period he also took two wickets and grabbed four catches. After which he was awarded the Player of the Tournament as well as the Golden Bet Award. Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for scoring the most runs in any single World Cup tournament.

2007 World Cup - Glenn McGrath

West Indies hosted the World Cup for the first time and a bowler was chosen as the 'Player of the Tournament' for the first time. Legendary Australian pacer Glenn McGrath took 26 wickets in a total of 11 matches and played an important role in making his team world champion for the third consecutive time. His bowling average of 13.73 and economy rate of 4.41 in the entire tournament speak volumes about his talent. He took at least one wicket in every match of the tournament. Australia defeated Sri Lanka in the final to lift the Trophy.

2011 World Cup - Yuvraj Singh

India co-hosted the World Cup in 2011 and this time the Men in Blue became the world champion. Skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni's six off pacer Nuwan Kulasekara at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 2, 2011, has settled in the hearts and minds of every Indian fan. But the biggest reason for the Indian team becoming the world champion was flamboyant all-rounder Yuvraj Singh. Yuvraj, who also played a key role in the quarterfinal played against Australia at the Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, was chosen as the 'Player of the Tournament'. Yuvraj Singh was battling cancer during the World Cup. The southpaw scored 362 runs in eight innings of nine matches with the help of one century and four half-centuries and also took 15 wickets. He was also selected as the 'Man of the Match' four times during the World Cup 2011.

2015 World Cup 2015 - Mitchell Starc

In the year 2015, the World Cup was co-hosted by Australia and New Zealand. This time Australia captured the World Cup trophy for the record fifth time. In which pacer Mitchell Starc played the most important role. Starc took 22 wickets in eight matches at a bowling average of 10.18 and an economy rate of 3.5. This also includes 6 wickets for 28 runs against New Zealand. Starc took at least two wickets in every match of the tournament. For this performance, he was chosen as the 'Player of the Tournament'. This was the second time in World Cup history that a bowler received this trophy. Earlier in 2007, Australian pacer Glenn McGrath was chosen as Player of the Tournament.

2019 World Cup 2019 - Kane Williamson

In 2019, after almost 20 years, England again hosted the World Cup and this was the third consecutive time the host had won the World Cup. In 2019, England became world champion for the first time. But in this World Cup, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was chosen as the 'Player of the Tournament'. Williamson scored 578 runs in nine innings of 10 matches with the help of two centuries and as many half-centuries. However, in the final, England defeated New Zealand on a better boundary count. Kane Williamson is the second captain in World Cup history to become the 'Player of the Tournament'. Earlier, Martin Crowe, who led New Zealand in the 1992 World Cup, was chosen Player of the Tournament in that edition.