CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 THIRUVANANTHAPURAM GREEN FIELD STADIUM IS SET TO HOST WARM UP MATCHES TEAMS START PRACTICE

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Just one more day to go for the ICC One Day Cricket World Cup warm-up matches at the Kariyavattam Greenfield Stadium here.

The Greenfield Stadium is fully equipped for warm-up matches. The final touches will be completed later in the day. South Africa is currently training while the Netherlands and Afghanistan will train from 6 to 9 p.m. The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) have made arrangements for the teams to practice tomorrow at the St. Xavier's College ground, Thumpa.

The Netherlands will train from 10 am to 1 pm and multiple world champions Australia from 2 pm to 5 pm. On September 30, South Africa will train at the St. Xavier's College ground in Thumpa from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

On October 1, the Netherlands will train from 10 am to 1 pm, New Zealand from 2 pm to 5 pm and South Africa from 6 pm to 9 pm. On the 2nd, the Netherlands will start training in the morning and the Indian team in the afternoon.

On Friday, September 29, the first warm-up match is between South Africa and Afghanistan. The game starts at 2 pm. India's warm-up match will be against the Netherlands on October 3.

The match between Australia and Netherlands will be played on September 30 and New Zealand and South Africa will lock horns on October 2. South Africa have been training at the Greenfield Stadium for the past two days.