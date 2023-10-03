CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 THESE ARE THE TOP FIVE CATCHES IN WORLD CUP HISTORY

Hyderabad: Cricket lovers are eagerly waiting for the 2023 World Cup to start. Batting and bowling play an important role in winning any cricket match. At the same time, fielding also plays a vital role. On the basis of their excellent fielding, teams are prevented from chasing the score. There is a famous saying in cricket – 'Catches are what win you the matches'. Today we are going to tell you about the five best catches in the history of the marquee tournament.

Sheldon Cottrell

The catch by West Indies player Sheldon Cottrell is considered to be the best catch in the history of the World Cup. In the World Cup 2019, Sheldon Cottrell surprised everyone by taking an amazing catch of Australian batter Steve Smith. Cottrell was fielding on the boundary. On the ball of West Indies pacer Oshane Thomas, Smith came out of the wicket and tried to hit a six in the long leg region. But Cottrell, who was fielding at deep fine leg, came running from a distance and jumped inside the boundary. Then with his left hand bounced the ball first outside. He then came inside the boundary and took an amazing catch. Smith was also surprised to see this catch. At that time, Smith was batting on 73 runs.

Steve Smith

Australian player Steve Smith has caught the second-best catch. In the World Cup 2015 match against New Zealand, Smith took a brilliant catch of Tom Latham while fielding at fine leg. Latham hit a strong shot in the air on the ball of pacer Mitchell Starc. Then Smith, standing at fine leg, jumped to his right and grabbed a stunning catch. Then Latham was batting on 14 runs.

Jesse Ryder

The third most spectacular catch in the history of the World Cup was caught by former New Zealand all-rounder Jesse Ryder in the World Cup 2011. In the match against Sri Lanka, he was fielding at Point. On the ball of pacer Tim Southee, Upul Tharanga tried to place the ball over Point. But, Ryder, who was standing at 'Point' jumped in the air to his left and took a brilliant catch with his left hand. He ended Upul Tharanga's innings while was on 30 runs.

Ajay Jadeja

The fourth most brilliant catch in the history of the World Cup is taken by former India player Ajay Jadeja. Jadeja took a brilliant catch of former Australian captain Allan Border off the ball of Kapil Dev in the 1992 World Cup match against Australia. At that time, Jadeja was fielding on the boundary line at deep extra cover. Border tried to hit a six on Kapil Dev's ball, but the ball bounced in the air. After which Jadeja ran forward, covered a long distance and took a surprising catch by jumping in the air. This catch of Jadeja is among the top catches of the ICC World Cup.

Kapil Dev