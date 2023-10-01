CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 THESE 5 YOUNGEST PLAYERS WILL TRY TO MAKE A MARK

Hyderabad: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 begins on October 5 in Ahmedabad when defending champions England take on New Zealand. Along with the cricket fans, the players are waiting for the main tournament to start. All the teams are fully prepared for the World Cup 2023. In any sport, young players often leave a mark with new energy and enthusiasm. There are very few youngsters, who get selected for the World Cup at a very young age, and they go on to reach new heights in cricket. Here we are going to tell you about the five youngest players playing in the upcoming World Cup.

Noor Ahmed

The first name among the youngest players is that of Afghanistan's left-arm orthodox spinner Noor Ahmed. He is 18 years and 253 days old. Noor Ahmed came into the limelight when he played for Indian Premier League champions Gujarat Titans in 2023. Noor plays in cricket leagues across the globe. Noor has grabbed six wickets in 3 ODIs and one T20. Noor and Afghanistan's star spinner Rashid Khan will be a part of the World Cup 2023. Noor and Rashid also have experience of playing on the Indian pitches in the cash-rich IPL, hence the pair of these two can become a threat to the opponents on turning tracks. Afghanistan will keep an eye on his performance.

Aryan Dutt

Aryan Dutt will be the second young pacer to play in the ICC World Cup 2023. Netherlands' left-arm seamer Aryan is only 20 years and 118 days old. He made his international debut against Scotland in 2021. Aryan has played 25 ODIs and 5 T20s matches. Aryan has taken 20 wickets in 25 ODIs at an economy rate of 5.17 and conceded 965 runs. His best performance is 3 wickets for 31 runs in ODIs.

Riyaz Hasan

Afghanistan's Riyaz Hasan is in third place among the youngest players to play in the upcoming World Cup. His age is 20 years and 310 days. Riyaz is a right-handed batter, who plays at the top. He made his international debut in January 2022 against the Netherlands. Riyaz has played 4 ODIs, in which he has scored 120 runs at an average of 30 and a strike rate of 68. He has scored a lone half-century. Afghanistan is hopeful that Riyaz will definitely play big innings for the team in the World Cup.

Tanzeem Hasan Saqib

Bangladesh right-arm pacer Tanzim Hasan is the fourth youngest cricketer to play in the upcoming ICC World Cup 2023. His age is 20 years 341 days. Shakib has played two ODIs in which he has conceded 57 runs and grabbed two wickets. Shakib made his ODI debut against India in the recently held Asia Cup in Sri Lanka and the selectors have shown faith in the youngster.

Vikram Jeet Singh