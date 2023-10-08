Delhi: Sri Lanka have suffered a double blow after losing to South Africa in the group fixture of the World Cup 2023 as they are fined for slow over rate by the International Cricket Council(ICC). South Africa posted a mammoth total of 428/5 in the first innings against St Lanka in the group and the team managed to muster 326 runs while chasing the target. However, their worries have worsened as they were penalised by the ICC after the game.

"Javagal Srinath of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Dassin Stanaka's side was ruled to be 2 over(s) short of the get after time allowances were taken into consideration," an official media release from ICC stated.

"In accordance with the article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 5 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time."

The release also revealed that the Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka had pleaded guilty for his offence and so there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Richard Illingworth and Shahid Saikat, third umpire Michael Gough and fourth umpire Alex Wharf leveled the charge on the Sri Lankan team.