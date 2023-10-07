New Delhi: Quinton de Kock (100 off 84 balls), Rassie van der Dussen (108 off 110 balls) and Aiden Markram (106 off 54) hit centuries to propel South Africa to a massive 428 for five against Sri Lanka in their ICC World Cup 2023 opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium (formerly known as Feroz Shah Kotla) in New Delhi on Saturday.

Put into bat, the Proteas lost their first wicket in the form of captain Temba Bavuma (8) in the second over and got into trouble. But that's it. Sri Lanka's joy ended there only as thereafter De Kock and Dussen added 204 runs for the second wicket to take the match away from the Islanders. Markram scored his century in just 49 balls, which is the fastest in the history of the ODI World Cup.

Also, Aiden Markram coming in to bat at number 4, smashed the third century of the innings thereby adding another 78 runs for the fourth wicket. Also, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller also made merry with the Lankan bowling attack. Klaasen's 32 came off 20 deliveries while Miller's blitzkrieg 39 required only 21 deliveries to almost seal the fate of the tie.

Four Sri Lankan bowlers — Kasun Rajith, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana and Dunith Wellalage — all conceded more than 80 runs in their allotted 10 overs each. Madushanka claimed two wickets conceding 86 while Rajitha, Pathirana and Welallage took one apiece conceding 90, 95 and 81 runs respectively.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka must be cursing himself for putting South Africa into bat on winning the toss on a belter that had a lot of runs from the taking.