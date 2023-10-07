Cricket World Cup 2023: SL vs SA - De Kock, van der Dussen steady South African ship; 105/1 after 18 overs
Updated: 14 minutes ago |
Published: 2 hours ago
Published: 2 hours ago
Delhi: Sri Lanka is commencing their campaign in the World Cup with the game against South Africa with an aim to lift the trophy while their opponents will be looking to erase the tag of chokers in the marquee tournament at the Arun Jaitley stadium here.
- 3.29 PM
South Africa has completed the team hundred and both the set batters are looking for a huge total. The two batters should be eyeing a score above 300 as the foundation has been laid. They can now free their arms.
- 3.16 PM
Seasoned Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussen have rallied the South African innings with their unbroken 81-run stand for the second wicket. While de Kock has hit four fours and a six so far, van der Dussen has hammered five boundaries and a maximum.
- 2.54 PM
Sri Lankan skipper Dasun Shanaka introduces Dhananjaya de Silva in the attack to break the partnership with his off-break.
- 2.51 PM
Quinton de Kock and Rassie van der Dussenare looking to forge a partnership to take South Africa to a decent total
- 02.11 PM
Sri Lanka's left-arm pacer Dilshan Madhushanka draws the first blood for South Africa as he removed rival captain Temba Bavuma in his first over of the match. Temba Bavuma walked back to the pavilion on 8 off 5 balls with two fours.
Quinton de Kock and Temba Bavuma walk in to open the innings for South Africa while Kasun Rajitha bowls the opening over for Sri Lanka.
