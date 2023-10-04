CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 NO PLAN FOR GRAND OPENING CEREMONY PHOTO SESSION CEREMONY OF CAPTAINS OF ALL THE TEAMS THIS AFTERNOON

Ahmedabad (Gujarat): The 2023 World Cup is starting tomorrow at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. A BCCI source has said that no grand opening ceremony has been planned.

However, a photo session of all the team captains will be done at Narendra Modi Stadium at 2:30 PM. According to BCCI, Captain's Day has been organized in the banquet hall of the Gujarat Cricket Association (GCA) Club House this afternoon, in which the captains of all the cricket teams will be present and take part in the photo ceremony.

Captains of all the teams have started coming to Narendra Modi Stadium from this morning itself. According to the information received from the Gujarat State Home Department and Ahmedabad Police, a three-layer security has been arranged at the Narendra Modi Stadium for the match between hosts India and arch-rivals Pakistan on October 14. Spectators are banned from carrying drinking water bottles and all things that can be easily thrown away. The hotel where the two teams will stay will have a huge police presence.

Change in Metro Timing: The first match of the World Cup will be played here on Thursday. Five matches of the World Cup are to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Metro Rail is the easiest transport to reach the stadium. An important decision has been taken by Gujarat Metro Rail Corporation. Metro trains will run till 1 a.m. on the day of the World Cup matches. For this, a fixed ticket of Rs 50 will have to be taken.

Arrival of players: Arrival of players is being seen at Ahmedabad Airport. Special facilities have also been provided by the airport for the spectators. A convenience counter has been set up for private cabs from the airport to take the spectators directly to the stadium so that the spectators do not face any inconvenience.