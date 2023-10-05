CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 MCA STADIUM IN PUNE GEARED UP TO HOST MATCHES

Pune (Maharashtra): A special thing about the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is that matches will be held in Pune after 27 long years. The Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, which is in the heart of the city, had hosted the West Indies versus Kenya game in the 1996 World Cup.

India co-hosted the World Cup in 2011 but at that time Pune did not host any matches. The Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Gahunje will host five matches of this year's World Cup.

The main attraction will be the India versus Bangladesh match on October 19. Maharashtra Cricket Association President Rohit Pawar spoke regarding the preparations for the matches.

Rohit Pawar told ETV Bharat that the preparations for the five matches have been completed. "Since these matches will start in the daytime, arrangements for seating and drinking water are made. Apart from these, arrangements for toilets and parking have also been made," added Pawar, who is also a Nationalist Congress Party MLA.

According to Rohit Pawar, the MCA has made adequate arrangements so that the spectators do not face any problems. Rohit Pawar asserted that all necessary steps have been taken.

Rohit Pawar said that more matches will be held in Maharashtra than any other state in the country. A total of 10 league matches will be held in Maharashtra. While five of those are taking place in Pune, the remaining five will take place at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

"This is a matter of great pride for the Association. The follow-up with ICC was very good and they have honoured us and given us five matches," added Rohit Pawar, who is the grandson of NCP supremo Sharad Pawar.

Meanwhile, Rohit Pawar said that in the last eight months, the Maharashtra Cricket Association has provided maximum opportunities for young male and female players. "The matches of these young players have also been increased. Now this is the beginning and we will get to see (several) Maharashtra Cricket Association playing in the IPL in the coming time and Maharashtra players will also play in the national team.