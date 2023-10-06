Cricket World Cup 2023: Mahendra Singh Dhoni's friend praises his passion; says India have edge in marquee tournament

Ranchi (Jharkhand): With the commencement of the ODI World Cup, Indian fans are hoping for a glory run from Rohit Sharma and Co. Many experts are revealing their predictions for the marquee event and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's childhood friend Shabbir Hussain has also shared his views regarding the tournament.

First Hussain spoke about Dhoni's passion for the game and remarked that the former India stumper played every game with the same intensity whether it's a national or an international fixture.

"Mahendra Singh Dhoni cannot be compared with anyone. There are many cricketers who do not focus on the state (in domestic cricket) when they start playing for India. However, Dhoni was different. Dhoni used to take every match very seriously. Whether that match is at the district level or national level. He played to win every match. Dhoni has undergone knee surgery. But despite achieving many heights in cricket, he left no stone unturned in the Indian Premier League before the surgery. This passion is rarely seen in anyone. His mindset is completely different," Hussain recalled to ETV Bharat.

Shabbir has been Mahendra Singh Dhoni's teammate from his days of school, club and in the Ranji Trophy. Reflecting on India's chances of lifting the trophy he stated that they will have an edge in the tournament. Also, he suggested that the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) can use MS Dhoni's experience.

"Team India will have an edge. Also this time the team is very balanced. BCCI can take the help of (Mahendra Singh) Dhoni as he has experience of leading the team to the title in (ODI) World Cup. Right now, it is quite difficult to predict the man of the series. All the players in the Indian team are in form and so they will have a brilliant opportunity to win the World Cup," added Shabbir.

Meanwhile, Shabbir reflected on his record partnership with 'MSD' in school cricket, he revealed that the veteran's decision to open paid rich dividends as they built a record partnership.

"We had played the final against K.V. Hinu once and then we were hoping them to meet in the final next edition as well. We scripted a 376-run partnership as Dhoni came to open the innings and the record is still intact in the school cricket," he recalled.