Hyderabad: There are no days left but just hours left for the World Cup 2023 to start. The first match will be played tomorrow between defending champions England and New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

India will open their campaign against Australia on 8 October at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. All the teams will enter with the intention of lifting the Trophy. Along with the batters and bowlers, fielders also play an important role during the match. Today, we are going to tell you about the top five fielders in the history of the prestigious tournament.

Ricky Ponting

Speaking about the top-five fielders in the history of the Cricket World Cup, the name of former Australian skipper Ricky Ponting comes at the top of the list. Ponting participated in 46 matches in the World Cup between 1996 and 2011 in which he took 28 catches. Ricky Ponting has taken a maximum of three catches in a match. Ponting's average of catches per match in the World Cup is 0.608.

Joe Root

England player Joe Root's name comes second in the list of top five fielders in the World Cup. Root has participated in two ODI World Cups in 2015 and 2019. In which he has taken 20 catches in 17 matches. Root has taken a maximum of three catches in a match. Joe Root's average of catches in a match is 1.176.

Sanath Jayasuriya

Former Sri Lankan opener Sanath Jayasuriya comes third among the best fielders in the history of the World Cup. He participated in World Cup matches from 1992 to 2007. In which he has taken 18 catches in 38 matches. The maximum number of catches he has taken in a match is two. His average of catches in a match is 0.473.

Chris Gayle

Former West Indies batter Chris Gayle's name is at the fourth place among the top five fielders of the World Cup. Gayle has taken 17 catches in 35 matches from 2003 to 2019. However, Chris Gayle is tall and has a heavy body and such players often have some difficulty in diving and fielding. But despite that, Gayle is on the list. His average of catches in the World Cup is 0.485.

Faf du Plessis

South Africa's Faf du Plessis is in the fifth position among the top five fielders in World Cup history. He has taken 16 catches in 23 matches from 2011 to 2019. Plessis has taken a maximum of two catches in a match. His average of catches in a match is 0.727.