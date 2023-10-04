CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 ISHAN KISHAN CAN PLAY AT ANY SPOT AND PERFORM WELL RECKONS HIS FATHER

Patna (Bihar): Along with the entire world, India to eagerly waiting for the Cricket World Cup. This time the World Cup is special for Bihar. The reason is that wicket-keeper-batter Ishan Kishan, a resident of the state's capital Patna, is included in the Indian squad for the prestigious competition.

'Ishan Kishan can play at every position': Ishan Kishan stays in a joint family along with his parents, brother and sister-in-law. Everyone is hoping that this time Ishan Kishan will not only perform well but India will also lift the World Cup Trophy on November 19. When Ishan Kishan's father Pranav Pandey was where Ishan should bat, he quipped Ishan Kishan has a lot of talent and he could adjust himself to any position and play well.

"Again Pakistan, he has performed well in the middle order and conjured a decent partnership with KL Rahul. Ishan's performance in the middle order in that match was good. Be it as an opener or a middle-order batter everyone knows, he can play well at any position. In the Indian Premier League too, Ishan Kishan has performed well in the middle order," added Pranav Pandey.

'How big the score is, depends on the situation': Asked when will Ishan Kishan score his second double-century, Pravan Pandey said that it depends on the opportunity he gets and at what number he bats. "It all depends on the situation. If Ishan bats in the middle order, then when does he bat, how many overs are over, and how many overs are left, all these things have to be seen, only after that batter knows whether he scores big or small. Everything depends on the situation," he added.

His father said that at present he cannot predict the 'Dream 11'. "All the players are performing well and are in form. Nothing can be said right now. Whoever gets a chance should perform well," Ishan's father added.

Asked about the comparison between Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul, Pravan Pandey said comparison has always been happening. "Sometimes Sachin Tendulkar and Vinod Kambli have been compared. Sometimes Ishan Kishan and KL Rahul are compared. Sometimes there is a comparison (of Ishan Kishan) with someone else too. It all depends on the situation. Nothing can be said right now. Both are performing well Both are playing well. Ishan's or KL Rahul's inclusion in the playing eleven depends on the situation.

Ishan's father is hopeful that the Indian team will win the World Cup. "The way the Indian team is performing, I have full hope that the Indian team will lift the World Cup Trophy," he added.

Pranav Pandey said that Ishan Kishan is very caring and thinks about his family. "I feel very proud. But as a father, I tell you that when he comes out to play, I feel that he should perform well. I never felt that Ishan Kishan would become such a big cricketer. I used to think that he should play Ranji Trophy, get a job and get settled in life," he added.

His father remembered that when Ishan Kishan was asked to choose between cricket or studies in school, the stumper was not keen to spend time in school. "There were a lot of problems regarding his attendance. Ishan Kishan was continuously playing cricket. He playing in the Under-16 category then. In such a situation, when the school asked to choose between studies or cricket, Ishan Kishan chose cricket and I supported him. Ishan completed his high school education at another school," he added.

Ishan Kishan's mother Suchitra Singh says that she feels very good when she sees her son on TV. Asked during the game when Ishan scored a double hundred, was she hopeful, pat came reply, "I was hopeful (about it)." She added that Ishan Kishan opens up his mind to her. "I talk to him about everything except his sports. I am worried about his health"

'Ishan's schedule is busy': Suchitra Singh further says these days she does not meet her son frequently as he keeps travelling with the team. "When he stays in Mumbai for a long time, he calls us there and we oblige."

Asked about Ishan's marriage plans, his mother, said that Ishan Kishan at present has to focus on his cricket. "There is no hurry regarding marriage right now. Whatever his goal is, he should focus on it. The marriage will take place wherever it is meant to take place," his mother said.

Suchitra Singh further says that nowadays there is pressure from society that Ishan Kishan should get married as soon as possible. "People ask what kind of girl we want, but we haven't decided yet and have faith in God. Whoever has to come as my daughter-in-law should be good, educated, and must understand Ishan. We want a girl like this."

Suchitra Singh says that Ishan Kishan's favourite food is 'Aloo paratha', curd and sugar. "Apart from this, Ishan Kishan also likes Paneer Chilli, which I make. If he reaches Patna even for a day, he eats Paneer Chilli. I try to ensure that as long as he stays in Patna, he only eats the food made by me and does not eat anything from outside."

People lobby to get their photo clicked: Suchitra Singh says that nowadays people keep lobbying the most to get their photo clicked with Ishaan Kishan and to meet him. But, he comes for such a short time that he is not able to meet everyone. "But within a short time, we ensure that Ishan meets as many people as possible and takes photos. Our door is often open. If he gets time for a week, Ishaan Kishan definitely goes to Nawada along with Patna. His grandmother lives in Nawada, who is a doctor," Suchitra Singh added.

Suchita Singh says that her son is a very caring boy. "Whenever he comes here, he takes great care of me and presses my feet for the entire day. He knows that I have leg pain, so he definitely presses my feet and plays the role of a physio."