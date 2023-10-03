Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala): Rohit Sharma-led India is playing the Netherlands in the second warm-up fixture ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup, which commences on October 5 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. India's warm-up match against England was also abandoned due to rain without a bowl being bowled.

The Greenfield Stadium is the venue for the warm-up game between India and the Netherlands. India face five-time winners Australia in their lung-opener at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on October 8. The team coached by Rahul Dravid is one of the favourites to lift the Trophy.

India last won an ICC Trophy way back in 2013 - the Champions Trophy under the leadership of Mahendra Singh Dhoni. India have so far won the ODI World Cup twice - in 2011, when it was led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni and in 1983 under former India skipper Kapil Dev.

The players of both teams are waiting inside the dressing rooms and are keen to get some game time before the main tournament starts.

