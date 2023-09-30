CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 FIVE PROMINENT NETHERLANDS PLAYERS WHO CAN MAKE AN IMPACT

Hyderabad: The Netherlands team will enter the Cricket World Cup 2023 with the intention of causing a big upset. The Netherlands has made it to the main tournament by winning the World Cup 2023 Qualifiers held in Zimbabwe. Now the players will have a chance to perform brilliantly. There are many players in the Netherlands team who can perform amazingly with bat and ball, but we are going to tell you about five such players who can prove to be important in the World Cup.

1. Max O'Dowd

Max O'Dowd bats in the top order and the team management would expect him to show his mettle. Max has so far scored 1,158 runs in 33 ODIs with 10 fifties with an average of 37.35 and a strike rate of 73.99. His highest score is 90 runs.

2. Scott Edwards

Netherlands team captain Scott Edwards is a vital player. Apart from captaincy, he also has the responsibility of contributing to the team with the bat. So far, Edwards has scored 1,212 runs with 13 half-centuries in 38 ODIs with an average of 40.40 and a strike rate of 92.73. His highest score is 86 runs.

3. Teja Nidamanuru

The Netherlands will have expectations of excellent performance from Teja Nidamanuru in this World Cup. Teja has so far scored 511 runs in 20 ODIs with two centuries and as many half-centuries with an average of 29.5 and a strike rate of 95.1. In the World Cup Qualifiers, he played an inning of 111 runs in 76 balls against West Indies, who did quality for the marquee tournament.

4. Base de Liede

Bas De Leede plays the role of an excellent all-rounder. So far, he has scored 765 runs in 30 ODIs with 1 century and 2 half-centuries with an average of 27.32 and a strike rate of 66.57. His highest score is 123 runs. In bowling, Bess has taken 24 wickets with an economy of 5.94 and best figures of 5 wickets for 52 runs.

5. Roelof van der Merwe