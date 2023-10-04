CRICKET WORLD CUP 2023 CAN SRI LANKA REPEAT THE 1996 FEAT

Hyderabad: The ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, the festival of cricket, will start tomorrow at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad when defending champions England take on New Zealand. Though Sri Lanka will not be the favourites to lift the Trophy on November 19, the team will surely look forward to emulating the feat achieved by former skipper Arjuna Ranatunga and his side when they won the World Cup in 1996 at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Here we look at the Strengths, Weaknesses, Opportunities and Threats of the Sri Lanka side, which will begin their campaign against South Africa at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on October 7. In the warm-up games, Sri Lanka had a disappointing result as they were first defeated by Bangladesh by seven wickets and then on Tuesday lost to Afghanistan.

Strengths

Experienced Core: Sri Lanka's squad features experienced players like Dasun Shanaka, Kusal Mendis, and Dimuth Karunaratne, who bring stability and leadership to the team. Being a subcontinent team they have the advantage that they are good against spin. And the tracks in India usually aid the spinners. Kusal Medis has scored 3,215 runs in 112 innings in ODIs averaging 32.1 with two centuries and 25 half centuries. Dimuth Karnuratne is a solid player with a solid technique that has a good record in ODIs. He has scored 1,301 runs in 44 matches scoring a century and 11 half centuries.

Talented Youngsters: The team has promising young talents such as Pathum Nissanka, and Charith Asalanka, who can provide fresh energy and enthusiasm. Pathum Nisanka has played 41 matches in which has scored 1,396 runs at an average of 37 with three centuries and 9 fifties. Charith Asalanka took four wickets against India in the Asia Cup Super Four stage match. The left-handed batter, who also bowls off-break, has also a good record in the 50-over format. He has scored 1,272 runs in 41 matches at an average of 41.03 with a century and 9 fifties.

All-Round Capabilities: Sri Lanka boasts all-rounders like Dhananjaya de Silva, who can contribute with both bat and ball, adding balance to the team and allowing flexibility in team composition.

Weaknesses

Inconsistent Performances: Sri Lanka has struggled with inconsistency in recent times, both in batting and bowling. The inability to perform consistently under pressure situations could be a major concern for the team during the marquee tournament.

Dependency on Seniors: The team heavily relies on senior players, and if they fail to deliver, it puts immense pressure on the relatively inexperienced players. In such a scenario, it will be a challenge for the new players.

Limited Depth: The squad lacks depth in both the batting and bowling departments. In case of injuries or loss of form, finding suitable replacements could be a challenge for the team management.

Opportunities

Emerging Talent: The 2023 Cricket World Cup provides an excellent platform for emerging talents like Pathum Nissanka and Charith Asalanka to showcase their mettle on a global stage, potentially becoming future stars for Sri Lanka.

Strategic Planning: The side can strategize and plan effectively to exploit opponents' weaknesses. Identifying the right combinations and match-ups can provide opportunities for Sri Lanka to win crucial games.

Threats

Strong Opposition: Sri Lanka will face tough opponents with formidable batting and bowling line-ups. Facing teams with star players might pose a significant challenge, especially if their key players are in top form.

Injuries: Injuries to key players during the tournament can disrupt the team's balance and strategy, making it difficult to compete at the highest level.

Pressure of Expectations: The pressure of performing in a high-profile tournament like the World Cup can sometimes overwhelm players, affecting their performance on the field.