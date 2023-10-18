World Cup 2023 | AFG vs NZ : Mujeeb gets rid of Conway; New Zealand 43/1 after 10 overs
Published: 48 minutes ago
Chennai (Tamil Nadu): Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi won the toss and elected to field in their league game against New Zealand at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here on Wednesday. Afghanistan, who stunned defending champions England in their last game in New Delhi, is going with the same playing eleven.
New Zealand, which is so far unbeaten in the tournament, has made one change with Will Young coming in for regular skipper Kane Williamson, who sustained an injury in the team's last league game against Bangladesh.
Teams: New Zealand: Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Latham(w/c), Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.
Afghanistan: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ibrahim Zadran, Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi(c), Azmatullah Omarzai, Ikram Alikhil(w), Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Naveen-ul-Haq, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
- 2.45 pm
Naveen Ul Haq came into the attack in the 10th over. He was on the money from the first ball. Just a single from Naveen's first over.
- 2.38 pm
Afghanistan's powerplay specialist bowler Mujeeb Ur Rahman has again created a chance of wicket but the captain himself dropped a catch at short mid-wicket Rachin Ravindra gets a life.
- 2.28 pm
Mujeeb Ur Rahman removed Devon Conway after the Umpire had to reverse his decision. Conway missed a delivery that was angling in for the left-hand batter which eventually hit the pads. Rachin Ravindra came to bat at number three.
- 2.20 pm
Will Young hits the first six of the match. He came down the ground and hit it over long on for a six. Conway is using all of his experience of playing at this stadium for Chennai Super Kings in IPL.
- 2.08 pm
Rahamat Shah who was standing in the first slip dropped a simple catch of New Zealand opener Rahamat Shah on the ball bowled outside off bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi. Farooqi starts off with a maiden.
- 2.02 pm
Afghanistan started with spin by introducing Mujeeb-Ur-Rahman. New Zealand openers Devon Conway and Will Young will be looking to give a solid start to the side.
- 1.58 pm
Both the national anthems are played at the Chepuak where there is a sparse crowd.