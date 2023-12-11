Hyderabad: Cricket West Indies announced the list of centrally contracted players for the upcoming 2023 to 2024 season on Monday. The offered contracts are based on players’ performances during the last season following the recommendations from the Selection Panels and approval by the Board of Directors.

The left-hand batters Tagenarine Chanderpaul, talented Alick Athanaze along with left-arm orthodox spinner Gundakesh Motie and Keacy Carty received their first central contract offer from the board. For the West Indies Women’s, two players have been offered contracts for the first time, all-rounders Zaida James and Sheneta Grimmond.

Notably, Former skippers Jason Holder and Nicholas Pooran, and all-rounder Kyle Mayers, have rejected West Indies central contracts for 2023-24. The trio will however be available for the T20I series during the year, Cricket West Indies (CWI) said in a statement announcing 14 men's contracts and 15 women's contracts.

West Indies Men’s Lead Selector Dr. Desmond Haynes said, “ “With a busy year of cricket ahead, in all three formats, we have held several detailed discussions with the two Head Coaches on the brand of cricket they want to play. We are very clear in the direction we want to go.”

“The players who have been offered contracts are among those who we expect to feature, as we look to build towards challenging for the top spot when we host and compete in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2024 on home soil. We also have away Test Series in Australia and England – these are two major assignments whilst in the 50-over format we look to build a nucleus of players aimed towards the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027,” Haynes added.

West Indies Women’s Lead Selector Ann Browne-John said, “The selectors have identified a cadre of players who we believe can drive West Indies cricket forward. We have emphasized the development of the younger players, which we view as pivotal in the pathway to the international level. We have several high-profile bilateral series and major global events on the horizon and with this in mind, we want to have our players prepared and ready for every occasion.”

Contracted Players:

Men’s: Alick Athanaze, Kraigg Brathwaite, Keacy Carty, Tagenarine Chanderpaul, Joshua Da Silva, Shai Hope, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Gudakesh Motie, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd

Women’s: Aaliyah Alleyne, Shemaine Campbelle, Shamilia Connell, Afy Fletcher, Cherry-Ann Fraser, Shabika Gajnabi, Jannillea Glasgow, Sheneta Grimmond, Chinelle Henry, Zaida James, Mandy Mangru, Hayley Matthews, Karishma Ramharack, Stafanie Taylor, Rashada Williams