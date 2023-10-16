CRICKET TO BE OFFICIALLY PART OF LOS ANGELES OLYMPICS 2028

Mumbai (Maharashtra): The International Olympic Committee has decided to officially include cricket in the T20 format in the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. The decision was taken by the IOC Session, which is currently underway in Mumbai and was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Cricket has already been included in the Commonwealth Games (2022 edition in Birmingham) and the 2023 Asian Games held in China. The IOC Media in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, wrote "The proposal from the Organising Committee of the Olympic Games Los Angeles 2028 (@LA28) to include five new sports in the programme has been accepted by the IOC Session."

"Baseball/softball, cricket (T20), flag football, lacrosse (sixes) and squash will be in the programme at LA28," it added. The announcement would bring joy as India is one of the favourites to win the Gold Medal.

IOC president Thomas Bach made the announcement of cricket's inclusion along with other sports after the recommendation of the Executive Board was put to vote through a raise of hands. The proposal to include the five sports recommended by the LA28 Organising Committee was opposed by only two of the 99 IOC members.

The massive following of cricket in India, the world's most populous nation, and the BCCI supporting the ICC in its Olympic bid also went a long way in securing a spot in the LA28 programme. It was only in 2021 that the BCCI changed its stance to back the game's inclusion in the Summer Games after years of opposition fearing a threat to its autonomy.

Italy's Olympic champion shooter, Niccolo Campriani, who is the sports director at LA28, referred to Indian superstar Virat Kohli's popularity while making the pitch to the IOC here.