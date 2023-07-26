Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday India's Home Season for 2023-24, which will begin a three-match ODI series against Australia in September. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad had been awarded one T20 and one Test by the Indian cricket body.

The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will play 16 international matches, during the home season, which include five Tests, three ODIs and as many as eight T20 internationals. "The BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal and Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the BCCI venue rotation policy," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.

The home season will begin with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is also being hosted by India and the World Cricket body has already announced venues for it. The ODI series against Australia will be played at Mohali (Punjab), the Holkar stadium in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Khanderi, Rajkot (Gujarat).

Following the 50-over World Cup, the 'Men in Blue' will compete against Australia in a five-match T20I series, beginning on November 23 in Visakhapatnam and concluding on December 3 in Hyderabad.

The start of 2024 will see Afghanistan arriving in India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour.

The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali (Punjab) and Indore (Madhya Pradesh) with the final to be held in Bengaluru (Karnataka (the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.

Then India will take on Ben Strokes-led England in a five match Test series starting on January 25. The five match rubber will take place at Hyderabad (Telangana), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh).

The International Home Season 2023-2024 will end at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.

Schedule

Australia tour of India – 3 ODIs

Friday - 22-Sep-23: 1:30 PM - 1st ODI - Mohali Sunday - 24-Sep-23: 1:30 PM 2nd ODI - Indore Wednesday - 27-Sep-23: 1:30 PM - 3rd ODI - Rajkot

Australia tour of India – 5 T20s

Thursday- 23-Nov-23: 7:00 PM - First T20 - Visakhapatnam Sunday- 26-Nov-23: 7:00 PM - 2nd T20I- Trivandrum Tuesday- 28-Nov-23: 7:00 PM - 3rd T20I- Guwahati Friday- 01-Dec-23 :7:00 PM - 4th T20I - Nagpur Sunday- 03-Dec-23: 7 PM 5th T20I - Hyderabad

Afghanistan tour of India – 3 T20Is

Thursday- 11-Jan-24: 1st T20I - Mohali Sunday- 14-Jan-24 2nd T20I - Indore Wednesday - 17-Jan-24 3rd T20I - Bengaluru

England's tour of India 2024- 5 Tests