Cricket: India's International 23-24 Home Season announced; Hyderabad to host T20 and Test
Published: 52 minutes ago
Hyderabad: The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Tuesday India's Home Season for 2023-24, which will begin a three-match ODI series against Australia in September. The Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal in Hyderabad had been awarded one T20 and one Test by the Indian cricket body.
The Rohit Sharma-led Indian team will play 16 international matches, during the home season, which include five Tests, three ODIs and as many as eight T20 internationals. "The BCCI’s Tours, Fixtures and Technical Committee comprising Amitabh Vijayvargiya, Jayendra Sahgal and Hari Narayan Pujari confirmed the venues allocated as per the BCCI venue rotation policy," BCCI secretary Jay Shah said in a media statement.
The home season will begin with India hosting Australia for a three-match ODI series ahead of the marquee ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup. The 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup is also being hosted by India and the World Cricket body has already announced venues for it. The ODI series against Australia will be played at Mohali (Punjab), the Holkar stadium in Indore (Madhya Pradesh) and the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Khanderi, Rajkot (Gujarat).
Following the 50-over World Cup, the 'Men in Blue' will compete against Australia in a five-match T20I series, beginning on November 23 in Visakhapatnam and concluding on December 3 in Hyderabad.
July 25, 2023
The start of 2024 will see Afghanistan arriving in India for their maiden white-ball bilateral tour.
The three-match T20I series will take place in Mohali (Punjab) and Indore (Madhya Pradesh) with the final to be held in Bengaluru (Karnataka (the venue where Afghanistan played their first-ever Test match.
Then India will take on Ben Strokes-led England in a five match Test series starting on January 25. The five match rubber will take place at Hyderabad (Telangana), Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), Rajkot (Gujarat), Ranchi (Jharkhand) and Dharamsala (Himachal Pradesh).
The International Home Season 2023-2024 will end at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamshala.
Schedule
- Australia tour of India – 3 ODIs
Friday - 22-Sep-23: 1:30 PM - 1st ODI - Mohali
Sunday - 24-Sep-23: 1:30 PM 2nd ODI - Indore
Wednesday - 27-Sep-23: 1:30 PM - 3rd ODI - Rajkot
- Australia tour of India – 5 T20s
Thursday- 23-Nov-23: 7:00 PM - First T20 - Visakhapatnam
Sunday- 26-Nov-23: 7:00 PM - 2nd T20I- Trivandrum
Tuesday- 28-Nov-23: 7:00 PM - 3rd T20I- Guwahati
Friday- 01-Dec-23 :7:00 PM - 4th T20I - Nagpur
Sunday- 03-Dec-23: 7 PM 5th T20I - Hyderabad
- Afghanistan tour of India – 3 T20Is
Thursday- 11-Jan-24: 1st T20I - Mohali
Sunday- 14-Jan-24 2nd T20I - Indore
Wednesday - 17-Jan-24 3rd T20I - Bengaluru
- England's tour of India 2024- 5 Tests
1st Test at Hyderabad
Thursday 25-Jan-24 to Monday 29-Jan-24
2nd Test at Visakhapatnam
Friday 02-Feb-24 to Tuesday 06-Feb-24
3rd Test at Rajkot
Thursday 15-Feb-24 to Monday 19-Feb-24
4th Test at Ranchi
Friday 23-Feb-24 to Tuesday 27-Feb-24
5th Test at Dharamshala
Thursday 07-Mar-24 to Monday 11-Mar-24