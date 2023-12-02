Bengaluru: The Indian junior hockey team will begin their campaign against Canada in the Men's Junior World Cup on December 9 at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia after their recent success in continental events.

The Indian junior men's hockey team left India on Saturday from the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru to participate in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup 2023. India's vice-captain Araijeet Singh Hundal echoed the captain Uttam Singh's thoughts on the tournament, which will be conducted from December 5 to 16.

"The team has grown significantly since the last World Cup (in Bhubaneswar). We won the Sultan of Johor Cup 2022 and the Junior Asia Cup and recently finished third in the Sultan of Johor Cup as well," Araijeet Singh was quoted as saying in release issued by Hockey India.

"So, we know that we are capable of winning the Junior World Cup, it's just a matter of performing to the best of our abilities when the time comes," added Singh.

India are placed in Pool C alongside Spain, Korea, and Canada, while defending champions Argentina are in Pool A along with Chile, Australia and hosts Malaysia.

Germany, France, South Africa, and Egypt are slotted in Pool B, while the Netherlands, New Zealand, Belgium, and Pakistan will battle it out in Pool D. India had lost to France in the 3rd/4th place match in the previous edition held in Bhubaneswar in 2021.

After their game against Korea, India will play Spain on December 7, while their last pool game will be against Canada on December 9. India needs to finish in the top two of the Pool C to secure their entry in the quarterfinals.

Captain Uttam Singh said his team wanted to erase the disappointment of returning without a medal in the 2021 edition of the Junior World Cup.

"The last time around we had to face the bitter disappointment of losing the 3rd/4th place match to France but the team has bounced back and the bond amongst the team is stronger than ever. As always, the team will take it match by match, we will look to give our best on the pitch and hopefully bring a medal back to India," Uttam Singh concluded.