Chennai: Ace India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin received a heart-breaking response from some senior government officials about the challenging conditions residents of Chennai are braving due to Cyclone Michaung.

Cyclone Michaung has wreaked havoc in Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states. Chennai witnessed some devastating effects before rain finally stopped on Tuesday, but the people of Tamil Nadu's capital city are still dealing with waterlogging, power cuts and disruption in mobile networks.

Ashwin took to 'X', formerly known as Twitter and wrote, "Have been speaking to some senior government officials and the stories they are sharing after being on the road for 3-4 days is heart-wrenching, to say the least."

The 37-year-old, who is a resident of Chennai, also brought attention to the struggles he and Chennai people are facing by saying, "No power in my locality for more than 30 hours too. Guess that's the case in many places. Not sure what options we have."

Ashwin has also been posting and sharing several video clips of the water-logged city. "Hang tight for another day everyone. Even if the rain stops, recovery is going to take a while," the spinner had posted on Monday while sharing a video of a damaged road.