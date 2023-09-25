Caribbean Premier League 2023: Guyana Warriors lift maiden title beating Trinbago Knight Riders
Guyana: The Guyana Amazon Warriors beat Tribango Knight Riders by nine wickets in the finals of the Caribbean Premier League at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday. Guyana Warriors have finally won their first CPL title in their sixth final.
The Guyana Amazon Warriors have played in the CPL finals five times before but they found themselves on the losing side every other time. The team, led by Imran Tahir, has turn their fortunes and won their first CPL title in the 11th edition.
The Warriors topped the points table losing only one match in the league stage. They lost in the first qualifier to Trinidad Knight Riders but they managed to win against Jamaica Tallawahs in the qualifier 2.
TROPHY LIFT - A 10 year wait has finally come to an end... CONGRATULATIONS WARRIORS 🇬🇾 #CPL23 #CPLFinal #TKRVGAW#CricketPlayedLouder #BiggestPartyInSport pic.twitter.com/qxS4nfQI7T— CPL T20 (@CPL) September 25, 2023
The Knights, led by Kieron Pollard, on the other hand, have won the title four times and but they seemed helpless in the night of finals against Guyana Warriors bowers, and were bundled out on only 94 runs.
All-rounder Dwayne Pretorius bowled a splendid spell picking up four wickets in his four overs helped by Captain Imran Tahir and Gundakesh Motie bowled a brilliant spells by picking eight wickets of the opposition team in combine. Tahir picked 2 wicket in his four overs conceding only eight runs whereas Motie gave only 7 runs picking two in his four overs with a maiden as well. Romario Shephard and Ronsford Beaton also got a wicket each.
In reply of the chase, Saim Ayub didn't let any bowler to settled down as he score a quickfire half-century scoring 52 runs in just 41 deliveries with two fours and five sixes. Shai Hope (32) ensured that they'll not lose any wicket from other side after coming to bat at number three replacing Keemo Paul who got out to left-arm spin all-rounder Akeal Hosain caught by Kieron Pollard.