Kolkata: Stakes are high for the India-South Africa ICC World Cup 2023 fixture at the prestigious Eden Gardens a few hours from now.

Following the International Cricket Council's (ICC) 'No' to iconic Virat Kohli's birthday celebrations at the ground, the organisers Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) is gearing up for an alternative. It's learnt that Kohli will be presented with a unique gift. CAB sources indicate that a gold-plated bat will be handed over to the great batter on his birthday.

CAB president Snehashish Ganguly said that a big-sized cake will be sent to the dressing room for Virat on behalf of CAB. Besides, a bat draped in gold water will be given to him as a souvenir.

On the other hand, the India-South Africa match ticket controversy at Eden refused to stop. It is learnt that former India wicketkeeper-batter Wriddhiman Saha has also been denied ticket to enter the iconic stadium. It may be recalled that Saha had a tiff with the CAB during the time he was dropped from the Indian Test team. The cricketer then sought a transfer to Tripura to pursue his domestic career.

Also, Raj Bhavan reacted to the ticket controversy by refusing the same. According to sources, Governor CV Ananda Bose refused the passes in protest to the rampant black market of World Cup tickets. It is learnt, that four India-South Africa match passes were offered to the Governor by CAB. But the governor returned that passes. On the contrary, he has opened the doors of the Raj Bhavan to the general public. Five hundred general public will get entry to the prestigious administrative premises to watch the game on the big screen, on a first-come, first-served basis.