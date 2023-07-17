BUMRAH SET TO RETURN IN BLUE JERSEY FOR IRELAND TOUR NEXT MONTH

Kolkata: Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of action for more than a year due to a back injury, is set to make a return in the low-key series against Ireland in August. If the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sources are anything to go by, the premier fast bowler will be tested in the three-match T20 International series against Ireland to be held in Dublin on August 18, 20, and 23.

"He has been bowling in the nets with a short run-up and under watchful eyes as far as his recovery and match fitness are concerned," a source in the BCCI told ETV Bharat on the prospect of the fast bowler returning to the fold.

Bumrah had last sported the India shirt in a T20I against Australia in September 2022. While his last Test match was against England in Edgbaston, Birmingham last year.

He went through surgery in New Zealand and hasn't donned the Indian jersey for eight to nine months now. His operation was successful and as per reports, the pain has subsided.

Of late, it has been in the news that Bumrah has started bowling in the old rhythm. But that is far from true. "The electors have not yet been told about his return as that needs a 'fit and available' status of the player from the physio and the medicine experts working with the player concerned," the source added.

Bumrah has played 30 Tests for India claiming 128 wickets while his ODI and T20I scalps are 121 and 70, respectively.

It is learnt that newly-appointed national chief selector Ajit Agarkar will have a heart-to-heart chat with Bumrah before giving a green signal to the pacer's return to the national side.

Meanwhile, the BCCI is set to rest Rahul Dravid and other coaching staff for the T20 Internationals against Ireland to be held next month. Instead, the National Cricket Academy (NCA) director VVS Laxman is likely to do the duty of head coach.

However, another two important players — Shreyas Iyer and KL Rahul — are still nursing their injuries and there's no update on when they can take the field wearing Indian jerseys.

