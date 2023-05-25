BHARAT WOULD BE OBVIOUS CHOICE TO GO WITH IN WTC FINAL SHASTRI

Dubai Former India chief coach Ravi Shastri feels KS Bharat would be the obvious choice of the team management for the wicketkeeper s role in the World Test Championship final against Australia to be played in England next month With India s firstchoice wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant recovering from a horrific car crash and his backup KL Rahul recuperating from a surgery on his right thigh the Indian team management is in a dilemma on who to select between Bharat and Ishan Kishan as its firstchoice gloveman for the WTC final at The Oval starting June 7Shastri said since Bharat had kept wickets during the BorderGavaskar series earlier this year he expected the 29yearold to get the management s nod ahead of Kishan You have to see who s a better keeper Is it Bharat or Ishan Kishan Now the fact that Bharat was given a run against Australia where he played all the Test matches I think he would be the obvious choice to go with Shastri said on the ICC Review While Bharat gave a good account of himself behind the stumps he was belowpar with the bat managing just 101 runs from six innings on turning tracksKishan on the other hand didn t get the opportunity against Australia and was drafted into the WTC final squad after Rahul s injury during the IPL Shastri indicated that the playing conditions at the WTC final venue would ultimately decide which wicketkeeper ultimately gets to play See that s another tight one decision Now if two spinners are playing then you would want Bharat to play said ShastriRead Meet Akash Madhwal who sent Lucknow Super Giants packing in IPLThough Bharat has played just four Tests his domestic experience of 90 firstclass games in the longer format could also tilt the scale in his favour Kishan on the other hand is yet to make his Test debut and has 48 firstclass appearances However the young wicketkeeper has accomplished more with the bat than Bharat having scored an ODI doublecentury against Bangladesh in Chattogram late last yearThe lefthanded batter also brings variety in an otherwise righthand dominant batting lineup and the former India coach said there is not much separating the two cricketers There s not much there It s not that one guy is far better than the other Batting will also come into play whether you want Ishan Kishan s batting to shore up the middle order That s another thing you ll take into perspective said Shastri Are you going to go with four fast bowlers Then there s not much spin and you just need someone decent behind the stumps to do the job So that you would leave to team management Just before the game they would weigh in just these little things that I ve just said and obviously look at current form he addedVeteran India and Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik felt Bharat s experience should make him the automatic choice for the WTC final I think Bharat will be a pretty straightforward choice because playing Ishan Kishan in his debut and a Test match straight in the World Test Championship final is asking a bit too much said Karthik And the fact that KS Bharat probably tips the scale in favour of himself just a little bit with this keeping edge that he has got So I do think they will go in with KS Bharat for the final PTI