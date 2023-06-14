New Delhi Keen to identify young multiskilled players who could make a quick transition to elite level the BCCI has summoned 20 potential allrounders for a near threeweek camp at the National Cricket Academy NCA in Bengaluru Legendary Sachin Tendulkar s son Arjun who plays firstclass cricket for Goa and made his IPL debut in the last edition for Mumbai Indians has also been called for the camp beginning August There is an Emerging Asia Cup U23 also later this year and BCCI is looking at potential youngsters The allrounders camp is an idea of NCA s head of cricket VVS Laxman to ensure that we develop a lot of multiskilled players across formats a senior BCCI source told PTI on conditions of anonymity It has been learnt that the senior national selection committee headed by Shiv Sunder Das interim has selected players based on performance and potential Not everyone summoned for camp is a pure allrounder Some are batting allrounders and some are opposite The idea is to tap the potential and help them upgrade their skills suitably for transition to next grade the source added Some of the more notable names include Saurashtra leftarm seamer and hardhitting lowerorder batter Chetan Sakariya who has already played for India in 2021 and also plays in the IPL for Delhi CapitalsRead ODI World Cup India to play Pakistan on Oct 15 in Ahmedabad Mumbai Chennai venues for semifinalsThere is Punjab s lefthanded batter Abhishek Sharma who has put some good performances with the willow for Sunrisers Hyderabad and also bowls tight leftarm spin Apart from Tendulkar Goa s offspinner allrounder Mohit Redkar has also been summoned and Rajasthan s Manav Suthar has also made the list From Delhi the two players sent are fast bowler Harshit Rana and medium pacer Divij Mehra both of whom are handy batters Harshit was in fact summoned as net bowler with senior Indian team to UK for WTC finals Accordingly his visa and travel documents were prepared but we saw Yarra Prithviraj of Andhra being sent But it s good that national selectors are seriously considering his potential He is also a handy batter who can only get better if he works on his batting a senior DDCA official said In case of Divij getting a fivefor against Mumbai worked for him Plus at the agegroup level he has scored hundreds He is more than a handy batter the official said Tendulkar has played three IPL games and didn t look out of place but asked the rationale behind his selection the BCCI source said Arjun already has a Ranji Trophy century A leftarm pacer who bowls between early and mid 130 kmph and bats lefthanded He brings in variety But can his callup be questioned considering his modest performance in domestic cricket It is not just about numbers but also about potential He is 23 and has time to develop is what this senior selection committee thinks Else they wouldn t have picked him Yes he only has 12 wickets from seven firstclass games but he has shown a certain degree of ability and coaches will work on that the BCCI source added That Tendulkar junior has got a callup for the NCA camp was also confirmed by Goa Cricket Association PTI