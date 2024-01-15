Hyderabad/Mumbai: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has sought applications for one position in the men's senior selection committee, which is currently headed by former India pacer Ajit Agarkar.

The BCCI has posted the notice on its website and has laid down key accountabilities. As per the BCCI, the role of the candidate would be to select senior national Indian team for representation in Tests, T20 and any other format.

The current selection committee comprises former India opener Shiv Sundar Das, former India pacer Salil Akola, Subroto Banerjee and Sridharan Sharath, who represented Tamil Nadu in the domestic circuit.

According to the BCCI, the main job duties and responsibilities for the post include, select the best possible team in a fair and transparent manner, plan and prepare a strong bench strength for the senior national team, attend team meetings as and when required, travel to watch domestic and international matches, prepare and provide evaluation reports of the respective team performances to the Apex Council of BCCI on a quarterly basis, address the media on team selection as and when instructed by BCCI, appoint captain for the team in each format and adhere to the rules and regulation of BCCI.

The applicant should have played a minimum of seven Test matches or thirty First Class matches or 10 One Day International Matches and 20 First Class matches. The applicant should have retired from the game at least five years previously.

"No person who has been a member of any Cricket Committee (as defined in the Memorandum of Association and Rules and Regulations of BCCI) for a total of 5 years shall be eligible to be a member of Men’s Selection Committee," the BCCI stated.

The last date to apply for the post is January 25 till 6 PM.