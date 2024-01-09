Hyderabad: The BCCI on Tuesday announced Campa and Atomberg Technologies as their new official partner for India's home season from 2024 to 2026.

"The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced Campa and Atomberg Technologies as the official partners for the BCCI Domestic and International Season 2024-2026. As cricket enthusiasts eagerly await the thrilling contests and exceptional performances on the field, BCCI is delighted to join forces with two homegrown brands, Campa and Atomberg Technologies to enhance the fan experience and elevate the stature of Indian cricket," the Indian Cricket Board said in a media statement.

"Campa, a legacy brand under the Reliance Consumer Products umbrella, will leverage this association to announce an exciting range of products and provide fans with a new-age experience at the stadiums. Atomberg – one of India’s fastest growing consumer appliances brands – are the pioneers and market leaders in smart fans and have recently ventured into smart locks and other home appliances," it added.

BCCI president Roger Binny expressed his delight on the new development. "We are delighted to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our esteemed partners for the India Home Cricket Season 2024-26. Their commitment to excellence mirrors our own, and together, we look forward to creating an unparalleled cricketing experience for fans across the nation," he said.

BCCI secretary Jay Shah added, "We are thrilled to welcome Campa and Atomberg Technologies as our Official Partners for the 2024-26 home season. These partnerships not only strengthen our commitment to providing the best for our fans but also align with our values of excellence and sustainability. We look forward to creating memorable experiences for cricket enthusiasts in collaboration with Campa and Atomberg Technologies. This partnership is a testament to our collective vision for a successful and seamlessly executed cricketing season.”