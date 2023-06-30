Kolkata: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is likely to double the remuneration of the selectors to attract more players of bigger stature. The decision is aimed at getting murky names as selectors. "It's in the pipeline that selectors remuneration will be hiked but it’s still not confirmed how much the amount will be," a source in the know of the development told ETV Bharat.

The selectors are currently paid Rs. 90 lakh while the chairman receives Rs. 1 crore per year as remuneration. Though it could not be confirmed how much they will get from now. Grapevine says that the selectors' salary could be doubled to attract top players who will fill the shoes of the five wise men in the coming days.

Notably, BCCI hasn't received applications from players of repute after current committee chairman Chetan Sharma stepped down from the post following a sting operation by a national channel a few months ago.

Sharma was purportedly heard disclosing classified information and Team India and its players last February. There was widespread criticism about Sharma's immature conduct and pressure was mounting on him to quit. This forced him to relinquish his post of chief selector back in February 2023.

After Sharma made his way out, the four current selectors are Shiv Sundar Das, Subroto Banerjee, Salil Ankola and Sridharan Sharath with Das doing the duty of interim chairman of the committee. However, former India all-rounder Ajit Agarkar is all set to become the new chairman of the selection committee filling up for the post left vacant by Sharma’s resignation.