BCCI BANS ODISHA CRICKETER OVER AGE FRAUD

Cuttack (Odisha): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned Odisha cricketer Sumit Sharma for two years over alleged age fraud. Sharma, an integral part of the Odisha Ranji team, has found himself in a soup following the BCCI move.

The apex body of the cricket in India was pushed into taking the extreme step after it found discrepancies in the age of Sumit Sharma going by documents he had submitted earlier and the ones submitted for the Ranji team, sources said. It is this contradiction that put his career at stake for the time being.

The birth certificate produced by Sharma when he played at the junior level in the year 2015-16 did not match the ones he produced for the current season, sources added. BCCI disciplinary committee took action against Sumit Sharma for producing multiple age certificates.