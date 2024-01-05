BCCI bans Odisha cricketer over age fraud
Published: 11 minutes ago
BCCI bans Odisha cricketer over age fraud
Published: 11 minutes ago
Cuttack (Odisha): The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has banned Odisha cricketer Sumit Sharma for two years over alleged age fraud. Sharma, an integral part of the Odisha Ranji team, has found himself in a soup following the BCCI move.
The apex body of the cricket in India was pushed into taking the extreme step after it found discrepancies in the age of Sumit Sharma going by documents he had submitted earlier and the ones submitted for the Ranji team, sources said. It is this contradiction that put his career at stake for the time being.
The birth certificate produced by Sharma when he played at the junior level in the year 2015-16 did not match the ones he produced for the current season, sources added. BCCI disciplinary committee took action against Sumit Sharma for producing multiple age certificates.
Meanwhile, Tarini Sa has been announced as Sumit Sharma's replacement in the Odisha team. This recent episode of age fraud in the Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) has surfaced as the Odisha team started its Ranji campaign against the Baroda team. The Ranji Trophy 2023-2024 started on Friday and the teams will compete for the coveted title. This is not the first instance that BCCI has taken action age-fraud in the domestic circuit.