BCCI ANNOUNCES ACQUISITION OF MEDIA RIGHTS BY VIACOM 18 FOR TV DIGITAL MEDIUMS

Mumbai (Maharashtra): Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah announced on Thursday that Viacom 18 has won the BCCI Media Rights in Television and Digital media, for the next five years.

He took to Twitter to make the announcement. Now, the home international matches of India will be shown on the channels/platform owned by Viacom 18. "Congratulations @viacom18for winning the @BCCI Media Rights for both linear and digital for the next 5 years. India Cricket will continue to grow in both spaces as after @IPL, and @wplt20, we extend the partnership @BCCI Media Rights as well. Together we will continue to capture the imagination of cricket fans," he tweeted.

He also thanked the previous right holders, Disney Star and Disney+Hotstar for their support over the years and for helping Indian cricket reach its fans all over the world. "Also a big thank you to @starindia @DisneyPlusHS for your support over the years. You played a key role in making India Cricket reach its fans across the globe," he added in a tweet.

Notably, Team India is currently playing the Asia Cup, which started on August 30. Men in Blue will kickstart their campaign against Pakistan on Saturday.

Indian Squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya (vice-captain), Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna. (ANI)