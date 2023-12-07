BBL 2023: Colin Munro's unbeaten 99-run knock guides Brisbane Heat to win against Melbourne Stars
Published: 22 minutes ago
Brisbane: Left-hand batter Colin Munro's blistering 99 not out helped Brisbane Heat to register their first win in the inaugural match of the Big Blash League 2023 against Melbourne Stars by 103 runs at The Gabba Stadium in Brisbane on Thursday.
20 thousand happy @HeatBBL fans at the Gabba tonight! 🔥 #BBL13 pic.twitter.com/1XireZN5np— KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 7, 2023
