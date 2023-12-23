BBL 2023 24 HARIS RAUF STEPS OUT TO BAT WITHOUT PADS IN FIXTURE AGAINST SYDNEY THUNDER

Albury (Australia): The new season of Big Bash League (BBL) witnessed a bizarre incident, which unfolded in the fixture between Melbourne Stars and Sydney Thunder as Pakistan pacer Haris Rauf walked into bat without wearing his pads on.

The incident occurred on the fifth ball of the 20th over. Melbourne Stars lost their ninth wicket in the form of Mark Steketee and Haris Rauf was the next to come in. Rauf came in to bat with when the team was on 172 for 9 and he was seen running into the field while holding his helmet and gloves in his hands. He wore gloves and a helmet after reaching the non-strikers' end but an important accessory was missing.

The Pakistan pacer didn't have his pads on and that made a lot of waves on the Internet. However, he did not have to face the last ball of the innings as Liam Dawson was cleaned up by Daniel Sams on the final ball. Melbourne Stars posted 172 on the scoreboard thanks to Beau Websters' half-century but the opposition chased down the target. Many of the netizens reacted to the incident with various reactions.