Dhaka: New Zealand captain Tim Southee inked a historic feat in the ongoing Test series against Bangladesh by conceding no run off his 5.2 overs in the innings while taking a solitary wicket. Southee achieved the feat on Day 1 of the second Test against Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on Wednesday.

The New Zealand pacer became the first bowler since 1986 to bowl five or more overs in a red-ball game without conceding any runs. Peter Sleep of Australia was the previous cricketer to hold the record for not conceding a single run in a Test innings and he achieved the feat 37 years ago. Apart from him, Madan Lal, Bapu Nadkarni, John Wardie, Vijay Hazare, and John Goddard also hold a similar record to their names.

New Zealand bowlers displayed a clinical effort on the first day of the second Test bundling out Bangladesh for 172. Mitchell Santner and Glenn Phillips picked three wickets each. After being dismissed for a low total, Bangladesh also pulled themselves back into the game with the spinners exploiting the home venue. They reduced New Zealand to 55/5 with Mehidy Hasan Miraz causing most of the damage.