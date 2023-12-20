Nelson (New Zealand): In the second one-day international against New Zealand, Bangladesh opener Soumya Sarkar orchestrated a remarkable comeback for his team with his outstanding innings of 169 off 151 balls. This hoisted Bangladesh to a competitive total in their second ODI against New Zealand in Nelson.

Despite a lean run in ODIs over the last two years and missing out on selection for Bangladesh's ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023 squad, the left-hander belted 169 (151), hitting 22 fours and a pair of sixes.

New Zealand v Bangladesh, scorecard The effort from the 30-year-old is the highest score by a Bangladesh men's player away from home in an ODI, and the highest in ODIs by a player from the sub-continent in New Zealand, passing Sachin Tendulkar's 163* against the Kiwis in Christchurch in 2009. The total of 291 is also Bangladesh's highest ODI score in New Zealand.

After losing the toss and being put in to bat, Bangladesh looked in trouble, losing their first three wickets inside the 10-over mark. Soumya also lost a fourth partner in Towhid Hridoy (12) during the rebuild but found help through wicket-keeper/batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who made 45 (57) in a partnership of 91.

After Mushfiqur's dismissal to Jacob Duffy (3/51 from 10 overs), Soumya pressed on to help his team pass 200, upping his rate of scoring while Mehidy Hasan Miraz (19) and Tanzim Hasan Sakib (13) attempted to chip in. Mehidy was dismissed by New Zealand ODI debutant leg-spinner Adithya Ashok, who looked impressive despite finishing with figures of 1/63 from 10 overs next to his name.