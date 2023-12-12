BAN VS NZ ICC RATES MIRPUR PITCH AS UNSATISFACTORY VENUE GETS DEMERIT POINT

Dhaka: The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Tuesday rated the Mirpur pitch, on which the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between Bangladesh and New Zealand was played, as "unsatisfactory". "The International Cricket Council (ICC) today announced that the pitch for the second Test of the ICC World Test Championship series between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur has been rated as "unsatisfactory" under the ICC Pitch and Outfield Monitoring Process," an official statement said.

After talking with the captains of both teams, ICC Match Referee David Boon presented his report to the ICC, outlining the concerns of the match officials. The venue got one demerit point as a result of the evaluation.

The report was given to the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), who now have 14 days to appeal the sanction. In his assessment, Boon emphasised his worries, describing the pitch as "under-prepared" with "inconsistent bounce and balls bursting from the surface"

"The outfield was very good and held up extremely well with the rain. However, it appeared that the pitch may have been under prepared, as it was not hard and was covered in grass clippings on day one," Boon was quoted as saying by ICC.

"From the first session onwards, throughout the remainder of the match the bounce was inconsistent with numerous balls bursting the surface. Deliveries from spin bowlers often went over the batter's shoulder when playing forward and then occasionally stayed very low," he said.

Demerit points remain active for a rolling five-year period and when a venue accumulates six demerit points it is suspended from staging any international cricket for 12 months.