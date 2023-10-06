BABAR AZAM BECOMES THE FIRST PAKISTAN CAPTAIN TO REGISTER ODI WORLD CUP IN INDIA

Hyderabad: Babar Azam became the first Pakistan captain to register an ODI World Cup win on Indian soil. The Men in Green led by Babar Azam started their campaign on a winning note after they thrashed minnows the Netherlands by 81 runs here on Friday. The game was played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

The Men in Green had played two ODI World Cup games in India and lost on both occasions. The first was in the 1996 World Cup, which was co-hosted by India, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. Pakistan then led by Aamer Sohail clashed with Mohammad Azharuddin-led India in the second quarterfinal of the 1996 World Cup, played at the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India, which posted 287/8, won the game by 39 runs and stormed into the semi-finals. The game is remembered for Ajay Jadeja's brisk hitting. Later in the 2011 World Cup, which was again co-hosted by India, the two countries clashed in the second semi-final played at the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA) Stadium in Mohali. India went on to clinch the World Cup.