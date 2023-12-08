Hyderabad: Australia’s wicket-keeper Allysa Healy batter is confident about her return to competitive cricket with the India tour schedule later this month. Healy believes that she is right on track to make an appearance in the one-off Test against India in Mumbai.

Healy's last played was in October, before missing out due to a freak injury. Healy had suffered a severe laceration to her right index finger when she tried to break up a fight between her dogs and was viciously bitten in the process. This meant that she featured in only one game of the Women’s Big Bash League.

Speaking at the Kayo Summer of Cricket launch, Healy said, "I assume I'll be out there [for the first Test in Mumbai, they're going to have to do a lot to stop me walking out there and catching the first delivery. Everything's going really, really well. “I started back in the nets the last week-and-a-half so I'm all on track to fly to India on Wednesday for a big series over there”, Healy said.

There are good chances that Healy will be confirmed as the new Australia Test skipper, after Meg Lanning’s shock retirement. However, this won’t be a new ask of Healy, given the fact that the player had filled in Lanning’s absence over the last year and a half.

“Obviously we leave on Wednesday so having some sort of clarity and assurance for the team before we fly out would be great. If it was me, it'd be unbelievably exciting. I feel like I've been warming the seat for 18 months for Meg to come back and obviously with Meg's news it was a bit of a shock".

“To go over to India and captain a multi-format series would be really exciting for whoever does get the job. If it's me, then you are beautiful!”

Australia’s tour of India will kick off on December 21 with a four-day Test between the two sides at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. A three-game ODI series will follow at the same venue. The tour will be rounded up with a three-match T20I series at the DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai.