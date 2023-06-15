Melbourne: Former Australian Test captain Tim Paine expressed his surprise at the statement made by England's Test captain, Ben Stokes, regarding his desire for flat, fast pitches to support England's aggressive approach in the 2023 Ashes series. Two months ago, Stokes told Nasser Hussain, "We've been very clear with the groundstaff around England about what type of wickets we want and they've been very responsive to us, which is good."

In response to Stokes's comments, Paine said that such things will create conditions that will be similar to Australia and it could end up working in their favour. "That's not what I'd be doing. I think that sounds too much like Australian conditions for me, and that has not worked for them. I think that favours Australia," Paine said as quoted by Sydney Morning Herald.

With Stuart Broad turning 37 next week and Jimmy Anderson 41 next month, Paine went on to question how much impact England's ageing fast bowlers can have. "I think the key is for them is to get the ball moving. That's where their opportunity lies. Whereas if the balls not swinging they might lack a bit of penetration as they're getting older, as greater bowlers as they've been," Paine added.

"If the ball is not moving, the pitches aren't offering them assistance, I think the Aussie batters can dominate. Having said that, I'm fascinated to see what will happen if their batters do come off because our bowlers have never been put under that kind of pressure," Paine signed off. Australia will face England in the first Test match of Ashes 2023 on Friday at the Edgbaston Stadium.

England XI for first Test: Ben Duckett, Zak Crawley, Ollie Pope, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jonathan Bairstow, Moeen Ali, Stuart Broad, Ollie Robinson and James Anderson.

Australia squad (first two Test matches): Pat Cummins (c), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Marcus Harris, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Todd Murphy, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc and David Warner. (ANI)