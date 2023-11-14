AUSTRALIAN CRICKETER TAKES SIX WICKETS IN AN OVER TO INK THE UNTHINKABLE

Gold Coast (Australia): Australian domestic cricketer Gareth Morgan has pulled off an incredible feat of taking six wickets from six deliveries of his over in the Gold Coast’s Premier League division three.

Morgan was the skipper of the Mudgeeraba Nerang and Districts Cricket Club and he took six wickets against Surfers Paradise leading his team to a victory. Surfers Paradise were on 174 runs at the loss of four wickets and needed five runs to win. However, Morgan bowled impressive deliveries to deny the opposition of a triumph by taking six scalps without conceding a single run from the over.

On the very first delivery, he dismissed opener Jake Garland as the batter was caught at midwicket on a score of 65 in an attempt to smash a winning hit. Up next, Connor Matheson and Surfers captain Michael Curtin were caught on the leg side to provide the bowler a hattrick. Wade McDougall was the next to be dismissed while Riley Eckersley and Brodie Phelan were clean bowled.

Earlier, the most wickets taken in an over of professional cricket was five according to ABC which is achieved three times in professional cricket earlier. New Zealand’s Neil Wagner did it for Otago in 2011, Al-Amin Hossain for a Bangladesh Cricket Board XI in 2013; and Abhimanyu Mithun for Karnataka in 2019. Mithun achieved the feat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2019 when he dismissed five batters in a game against Haryana.